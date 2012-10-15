FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-HRT says in Amazon gas talk with Petrobras, others
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
October 15, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-HRT says in Amazon gas talk with Petrobras, others

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HRT Participacoes em Petroleo SA on Monday said that it is in talks with Brazilian state-led oil company Petrobras and other companies about how to sell gas resources it has discovered in Brazil’s remote Amazon region. On Sept. 17, HRT chief executive Marcio Mello told Reuters he planed to define how he would sell, or “monetize” gas HRT has found in Brazil’s Solimoes basin west of Manaus, Brazil by the end of 2012 and sign a contract to sell it by the end of 2013. Anglo-Russian oil company TNK-BP is a partner with HRT in the Amazon blocks where gas was found. Under consideration are plans to build a petrochemical plant in the region that uses natural gas as a feed stock and to use the gas to generate electricity, he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.