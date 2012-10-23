FINEWS-Buenos Aires city to offer $100 mln in local debt

The city of Buenos Aires will sell up to $100 million in an 18-month local note on Thursday to raise money for infrastructure projects, sources with knowledge of the deal said. The paper will be payable in Argentine pesos but linked to the dollar’s level on the official foreign exchange market to protect against a depreciation of the peso.

It will be the first local government debt issue since Chaco province shook markets earlier this month by using pesos to repay dollar debts after the central bank blocked its access to greenbacks. Moody’s called Chaco’s move a default and downgraded Argentine provincial and municipal credit ratings, including that of the city of Buenos Aires.

One source predicted the city would fetch a one-digit rate for its new issue. In December, Buenos Aires sold $85 million worth of a similar one-year note at a yield of 9.25 percent .