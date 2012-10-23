FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FINEWS-Buenos Aires city to offer $100 mln in local debt
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2012 / 5:31 PM / 5 years ago

FINEWS-Buenos Aires city to offer $100 mln in local debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The city of Buenos Aires will sell up to $100 million in an 18-month local note on Thursday to raise money for infrastructure projects, sources with knowledge of the deal said. The paper will be payable in Argentine pesos but linked to the dollar’s level on the official foreign exchange market to protect against a depreciation of the peso.

It will be the first local government debt issue since Chaco province shook markets earlier this month by using pesos to repay dollar debts after the central bank blocked its access to greenbacks. Moody’s called Chaco’s move a default and downgraded Argentine provincial and municipal credit ratings, including that of the city of Buenos Aires.

One source predicted the city would fetch a one-digit rate for its new issue. In December, Buenos Aires sold $85 million worth of a similar one-year note at a yield of 9.25 percent .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.