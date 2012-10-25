FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil steel sales fall in Sept, inventory drops
October 25, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil steel sales fall in Sept, inventory drops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Steel distribution companies in Brazil sold 353,800 tonnes of flat products in September, a drop of 9.1 percent from the 389,400 sold in the same month a year ago, industry group Sindisider said in a report on Thursday.

September sales were 6.6 less than the amount sold in August. Distributors also bought 9.7 percent less steel in September than in the previous month, pushing inventory down 1.4 percent from August to 2.7 months of sales, or 949,300 tonnes, Sindisider said in a report.

BTG Pactual analysts said last week that demand for both long and flat steel products, including coated and rolled steel, remains weak in Latin America’s largest economy and would likely be affected by price rises.

