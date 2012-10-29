FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2012 / 11:35 AM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Gol to cut local flights, focus on venture-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Gol Linhas Aéreas, Brazil’s second-largest airline, plans to extend a program to streamline domestic flights into 2013 and focus on expanding international flights, especially to the United States, daily newspaper Valor Econômico reported on Monday. The newspaper cited a source familiar with the situation.

In a separate interview, Gol Chief Executive Paulo Kakinoff told Valor that the company is gauging the possibility of further flight reductions in Brazil. He declined to give any estimates.

Calls made to Gol’s press office on São Paulo to confirm the content of the Valor reports were not immediately answered.

