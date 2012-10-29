FINNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Cetip mortgage venture 'positive'-Barclays

Cetip SA Mercados Organizados’ partnership with U.S. technology provider FNC to develop a new registration service to mortgage lenders is “positive news,” since it could help expand participation in a fast-growing market and generate more revenue, analysts at Barclays said on Monday. The venture, which could be offered until July 2013, was reported by newspaper Valor Econômico.

According to the Barclays analysts, the product “could help banks speed up credit analysis, and the creation of standardized contracts could also increase securitized product exposure.” Yet they said that “until we have more disclosure on the project -pricing/revenue sharing - we deem it too early to bake in the housing market as a game changer.”