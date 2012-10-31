FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Buy Qualicorp as valuations in Brazil insurers 'rich'-Goldman
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2012 / 10:45 AM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Buy Qualicorp as valuations in Brazil insurers 'rich'-Goldman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group led by Carlos Macedo raised their 12-month price target for shares of insurance plan broker Qualicorp SA, which the analysts said does not face policy underwriting risk yet benefits from the secular growth trends related to healthcare in Brazil. In a report on Wednesday, Macedo and his team upped the target for Qualicorp to 22.90 reais from 22.30 reais previously.

In the case of Porto Seguro SA, Brazil’s largest independent insurer, the 12-month target price was raised by 2.4 percent to 21 reais, while that for SulAmérica SA was cut by 1.3 percent to 14.50 reais. The valuations of both insurers is “rich” at this point, the analysts said. SulAmérica shares could also be affected by a potential mergers and acquisition transaction - for a few years, majority shareholder ING Bank NV has sought to sell its stake in the insurer, the report added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.