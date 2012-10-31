STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Alliansce to raise $246 mln in share sale-filing

Alliansce Shopping Centers SA, Brazil’s No. 4 shopping mall operator by market value, plans to raise about 500 million reais ($246 million) in a share offering to fund acquisitions and expand its existing malls, according to a securities filing on Wednesday. The so-called primary offering, or a share sale whose proceeds will only go to the company’s coffers, will forgo the additional and supplementary lots in the sale.

Alliansce, which is based in Rio de Janeiro, hired the investment banking units of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Banco Bradesco SA, BTG Pactual Group and Credit Suisse Group to handle the deal. The plan still requires regulatory approval, the filing said.