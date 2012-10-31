FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Alliansce to raise $246 mln in share sale-filing
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2012 / 11:15 AM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Alliansce to raise $246 mln in share sale-filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Alliansce Shopping Centers SA, Brazil’s No. 4 shopping mall operator by market value, plans to raise about 500 million reais ($246 million) in a share offering to fund acquisitions and expand its existing malls, according to a securities filing on Wednesday. The so-called primary offering, or a share sale whose proceeds will only go to the company’s coffers, will forgo the additional and supplementary lots in the sale.

Alliansce, which is based in Rio de Janeiro, hired the investment banking units of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Banco Bradesco SA, BTG Pactual Group and Credit Suisse Group to handle the deal. The plan still requires regulatory approval, the filing said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.