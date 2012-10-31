FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Goldman ups Tim Brasil target, cuts estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Goldman Sachs Group analyst Lucio Aldworth raised on Wednesday his 12-month price target for shares in TIM Participações SA , the local unit of Telecom Italia SpA, to 8.60 reais from 8.50 reais previously. Earnings per share estimates at the company, which posted a slight miss in third-quarter earnings according to a Reuters poll, were lowered by 5 percent in average through 2014 “due to lower growth assumptions in the voice business,” Aldworth said in a note.

“TIM still faces strong competition, macro and possibly regulatory headwinds in Brazil that we think could prevent re-rating in the near-term,” the analyst wrote in a client note. Goldman Sachs kept a “neutral” recommendation on the stock.

