STXNEWS LATAM-Goldman ups Tim Brasil target, cuts estimates

Goldman Sachs Group analyst Lucio Aldworth raised on Wednesday his 12-month price target for shares in TIM Participações SA , the local unit of Telecom Italia SpA, to 8.60 reais from 8.50 reais previously. Earnings per share estimates at the company, which posted a slight miss in third-quarter earnings according to a Reuters poll, were lowered by 5 percent in average through 2014 “due to lower growth assumptions in the voice business,” Aldworth said in a note.

“TIM still faces strong competition, macro and possibly regulatory headwinds in Brazil that we think could prevent re-rating in the near-term,” the analyst wrote in a client note. Goldman Sachs kept a “neutral” recommendation on the stock.