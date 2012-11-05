FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-BofA cuts Santander Brasil to 'underperform'
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2012 / 2:05 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-BofA cuts Santander Brasil to 'underperform'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch trimmed their recommendation on units in Banco Santander Brasil SA to “underperform” from “neutral,” and cut the price target to 15 reais from 18 reais previously. In a report, a team of analysts led by Jorg Friedemann also slashed the estimates for earnings per unit for this and next year by 9 percent and 14 percent, respectively.

Units are a blend of common and preferred shares of Santander Brasil, the nation’s largest foreign lender. The decision follows concern that delinquencies at the bank will not ease as quick as expected and a decline in borrowing costs in Brazil will weigh down on revenue for the coming two years.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.