STXNEWS LATAM-BM&FBovespa sees merger of clearings saving investors $245 mln a day
#Market News
November 5, 2012 / 6:35 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-BM&FBovespa sees merger of clearings saving investors $245 mln a day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazilian bourse operator BM&FBovespa SA expects the integration of its four clearinghouses for fixed-income instruments, derivatives, equities and commodities to save investors of at least 500 million reais ($245 million) a day by freeing up collateral and reducing transaction costs, Cicero Vieira Neto, the official overseeing the process, told attendants at a company seminar in São Paulo.

BM&FBovespa, Brazil’s sole financial exchange, is unlikely to share clearing, custody and settlement facilities with potential rivals until at least 2014, when the integration of its post-trading structure should be ready, Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Guardia told Reuters in March.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
