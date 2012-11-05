STXNEWS LATAM-BM&FBovespa sees merger of clearings saving investors $245 mln a day

Brazilian bourse operator BM&FBovespa SA expects the integration of its four clearinghouses for fixed-income instruments, derivatives, equities and commodities to save investors of at least 500 million reais ($245 million) a day by freeing up collateral and reducing transaction costs, Cicero Vieira Neto, the official overseeing the process, told attendants at a company seminar in São Paulo.

BM&FBovespa, Brazil’s sole financial exchange, is unlikely to share clearing, custody and settlement facilities with potential rivals until at least 2014, when the integration of its post-trading structure should be ready, Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Guardia told Reuters in March.