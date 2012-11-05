FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FINNEWS LATAM-Exit Eletrobras bonds as Brazil sets new power sector rules-Barclays
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2012 / 10:30 PM / 5 years ago

FINNEWS LATAM-Exit Eletrobras bonds as Brazil sets new power sector rules-Barclays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Barclays analysts led by Ivan Fernandes are recommending investors exit their debt holdings of Brazilian state-run power holding company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA after new rules to renew electricity licenses are likely to cut operating earnings by half next year.

Bonds of Eletrobras, as Centrais is known, are likely to underperform relative to those of Petróleo Brasileiro SA , Brazil’s state-controlled oil producer, Fernandes said in a report on Monday. The amount of money Eletrobras is being reimbursed for an early termination of certain licenses will fall short of remunerating investors and funding capital expenditures, which is likely to drive net debt to about 14 times operational earnings by the end of next year, from about 2.8 times now, he noted.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.