FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Hypermarcas, Hering may lose with end of Brazil incentives-BofA
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Hypermarcas, Hering may lose with end of Brazil incentives-BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Operating earnings may decline at Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA and apparel producer and retailer Cia Hering SA if the government moves forward with a plan to unify and redistribute state value-added taxes on interstate transactions, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts wrote in a report on Friday.

Hypermarcas, the nation’s No. 1 diversified drugmaker, might lose incentives equal to 20 percent of earnings and would require a 3 percent price increase over the course of eight years to fully offset the impact.

In the case of Hering, analysts led by Robert Ford estimate that total state tax incentives could represent 5 percent of gross sales and 29 percent of net income next year.

The bank has a “buy” recommendation on shares of Hypermarcas and a “neutral” rating on Hering.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.