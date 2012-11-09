FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bolivia says may issue more global bonds in 2013
November 9, 2012

FINEWS-Bolivia says may issue more global bonds in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bolivia is considering another sale of global bonds next year following its return to international credit markets last month with its first issue in almost a century, Economy Minister Luis Arce said.

Bolivia sold $500 million in a 10-year bond at par to yield 4.875 percent on Oct. 22. The leftist government hailed the sale as a sign of investor confidence in the natural gas-exporting country.

“In the budget bill for 2013, Congress has been asked to authorize a possible international bond issue to help continue strengthening the productive sector and infrastructure,” Arce told Reuters.

He did not say how much might be sold, but government sources said it would likely be another $500 million in 10-year bonds. The budget bill has not been publicly released.

