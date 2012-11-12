FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Currency, debt, policy behind Credit Suisse's 'neutral' on Brazil
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2012 / 5:20 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Currency, debt, policy behind Credit Suisse's 'neutral' on Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Credit Suisse Group strategists led by Andrew Garthwaite kept their “neutral” recommendation on Brazil’s stock market as still-high consumer debt ratios, an overvalued currency and growing state intervention with protectionist moves in some sectors are likely to hamper performance and perception. Garthwaite and his team also mentioned as reasons the end of an interest-rate cutting cycle and a difficult environment for banks and utilities.

Still, the strategists reckon that growth will be stronger in the coming quarters and that the government will not allow the currency to rise from current levels. According to Garthwaite, Credit Suisse’s preferred sectors in the country currently include real estate, industrials, healthcare and infrastructure.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.