STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Gol to cut 850 jobs, available seats in 2013-filing

Gol Linhas Aéreas SA, Brazil’s second-largest airline, will cut as many as 850 jobs and reduce its fleet next year as a result of the closure of its Webjet subsidiary, the company said in a securities filing on Friday. The company will book an unspecified charge this quarter, according to the filing, adding that the size of that charge will be soon disclosed.

Gol also plans to cut seats available for domestic flights between 5 percent and 8 percent in the first half of next year “in a show of Gol’s commitment towards the recovery of its operational margins and business sustainability,” the filing said.