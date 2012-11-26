FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FINNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Banrisul plans reopening of subordinated debt-sources
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 26, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

FINNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Banrisul plans reopening of subordinated debt-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA, the Brazilian bank known as Banrisul, plans to reopen the sale of U.S. dollar-denominated subordinated debt as early as Monday, sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters. The bank offered to pay investors interest of 6.10 percent to sell the notes, which ranked second in repayment order to senior obligations, the sources added.

Banrisul, which is controlled by the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, hired the investment-banking units of JPMorgan Chase & Co and Banco Bradesco SA to handle the transaction. Banrisul currently has $500 million worth of the bonds in circulation, the sources added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.