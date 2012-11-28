FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's ROE decline 'structural' in nature-UBS
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 28, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's ROE decline 'structural' in nature-UBS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Strategists at UBS Securities led by Nicholas Smithie said in a report on Wednesday that the current return on equity in Brazil equities prints just above 10 percent, half the ROE observed only six years ago. For most emerging market countries, the declines are likely to be a more cyclical affair whereas in Brazil’s case, “the regulatory intervention and the end of the commodity super-cycle mean that the decline in ROE is more structural in nature,” Smithie and his team said in the report.

The team estimates that Brazil’s ROE can recover to around 12 percent, “which only puts its fair value price-to-earnings ratio at 10.2 times, close to the prevailing multiple.” Stock selection is rather limited too, UBS’ Smithie added, as “we either find companies with poor fundamentals that trade at depressed valuations, or domestically-focused companies that appear fundamentally overvalued.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.