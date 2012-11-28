FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil household debt ratio falls slightly in Sept.
#Market News
November 28, 2012 / 9:01 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil household debt ratio falls slightly in Sept.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Household debt ratios in Brazil fell in September from the prior month, the central bank said on Wednesday, further indication that record low borrowing costs and a resilient job market are alleviating family budgets across the country. Debt fell to 44.39 percent of household income in September, compared with 44.50 percent in August, the bank said.

Debt-servicing fell to an average 22 percent of household income in September from 22.2 percent in August, the central bank added. Lending in Brazil will likely grow moderately next year, with a decline in loan delinquencies and support provided by a robust economic recovery, said Carlos Hamilton Araújo, the central bank’s head of economic policy.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
