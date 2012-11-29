FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Argentina's YPF buys stake in Metrogas distributor
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2012 / 11:57 PM / 5 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Argentina's YPF buys stake in Metrogas distributor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

State-controlled Argentine energy company YPF has bought a 54.7 percent stake in Gas Argentino, the holding company that controls Argentine natural gas distributor Metrogas , from Britain’s BG Group.

YPF said it will end up with a 70 percent indirect stake in Metrogas if the deal is approved by local regulators. The company did not say how much it paid for the shares.

Metrogas, which distributes natural gas to about 2 million customers in and around the capital Buenos Aires, has been suffering financial problems due to a tariff freeze imposed a decade ago at the height of an economic crisis. In September, it said it was struggling to pay providers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.