FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Argentina's YPF says plans to sell more bonds
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2012 / 4:30 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Argentina's YPF says plans to sell more bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Argentine energy company YPF said it planned to offer up to 4.5 billion pesos ($929 million) more in local bonds as part of a series of debt sales aimed at funding a five-year investment plan to boost oil and natural gas output by almost a third.

YPF, which was nationalized earlier this year, said in a filing to the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange that the bonds were part of a $3 billion debt program approved by shareholders in September. It did not say when the bonds would be launched.

The company needs financing of about $7.4 billion to cover part of the $37.2 billion it aims to invest through 2017.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.