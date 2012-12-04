FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Telefonica Brasil sees "no effect" if Latam unit listed
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 4, 2012 / 5:36 PM / 5 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Telefonica Brasil sees "no effect" if Latam unit listed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shareholders of Telefonica Brasil, the country’s largest wireless company, would not be affected in any way by a decision by Spanish parent company Telefonica to list its Latin American holding company, the local unit’s Chief Financial Officer Gilmar Camurra said on Tuesday.

Telefonica is considering listing up to 15 percent of its Latin American arm, which could raise funds that would help cut debt and safeguard its credit rating.

The regional holding company is moving about 100 employees to offices in Sao Paulo but remains registered in Madrid, Camurra said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.