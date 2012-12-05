FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 5, 2012 / 12:20 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil retail activity slows in Nov -Serasa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Retail activity in Brazil slowed in November from October as tax incentives for cars and appliances had a diminishing effect, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Wednesday.

Serasa’s Retail and Commerce Activity Index, a proxy of the government’s retail index, showed that sales volumes fell 2.0 percent from October on a seasonally adjusted basis. All of the segments measured by the index declined in November.

Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil’s largest auto lender, plans to reduce outstanding loans in the segment this year by 2 billion reais ($988 million).

$1 = 2.11 Brazilian reais

