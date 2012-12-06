FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil infrastructure firms buoyed by TJLP rate cut-BofA
December 6, 2012 / 11:51 AM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil infrastructure firms buoyed by TJLP rate cut-BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A decision by Brazil’s government to lower a benchmark rate for subsidized corporate loans should bolster shares in some infrastructure companies, energy producers and real estate developers, analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a Thursday report. State development bank BNDES trimmed the so-called TJLP rate to 5 percent on Wednesday, in a move to help spur investments and demand for corporate credit.

Infrastructure companies with the largest exposure to the debt linked to the TJLP rate are ALL America Lstina Logística SA and OHL Brasil SA, analysts led by David Beker said. Infrastructure investments levered at the TJLP rate “would generate a higher return to equity.” Other companies that could benefit include mall developer Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers SA and energy producer MPX Energia SA, the analysts added.

