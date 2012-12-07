FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Argentina's Clarin rallies on last-minute court reprieve
December 7, 2012 / 3:01 PM / 5 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Argentina's Clarin rallies on last-minute court reprieve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Argentina’s biggest media conglomerate Grupo Clarin rose 4.12 percent in morning trade after a court ruling late Thursday gave the company more time to fight a government-backed media reform law that would force it to see off lucrative broadcast licenses.

The court’s decision to extend an injunction protecting Clarin from the anti-monopoly law came a day before a government deadline for Clarin to submit plans to sell off “excess” licenses or risk having them auctioned by the state instead. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi)

