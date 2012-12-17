FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Goldman Sachs reaffirms Vale's 'buy' rating on asset sales
#Market News
December 17, 2012 / 5:40 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Goldman Sachs reaffirms Vale's 'buy' rating on asset sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group led by Marcelo Aguiar said in a report on Monday that potential sales of non-core assets at mining giant Vale SA expected for next year “would be one of the key drivers to improve the company’s returns.” Aguiar, who cited in his report a newspaper interview with Vale Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira, said the world’s largest iron ore producer could announce the sale of two assets in the oil and gas sector in the coming weeks and a strategic partnership that could take a stake between 30 percent and 50 percent in the company’s logistic business.

“We would view asset divestitures as a source of funds to raise the company’s dividend outlook,” Aguiar said, adding that $0.56 dividend per share excluding sales of non-core assets. Goldman has a “buy” recommendation on Vale’s U.S.-traded shares, with a price target of $19.70.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
