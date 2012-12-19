FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-BM&FBovespa diversifies custody on to fixed-income-report
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2012 / 10:28 AM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-BM&FBovespa diversifies custody on to fixed-income-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil’s sole listed exchange operator, is advancing in plans to boost registration and custody business volumes of fixed-income securities, thanks to the easing of certain regulation in the segment, Valor Econômico reported, citing company executives. Cetip SA Mercados Organizados is Brazil’s largest depositary of securities, with a 97 percent market share.

BM&FBovespa has seen the stock of promissory notes for agribusiness projects, known as LCAs, under custody by 180 percent in the past 12 months, and is already stepping up its participation in similar markets for real estate, housing and corporate debt securities, Paulo Cirulli, head of products at the company, told Valor.

Calls made to BM&FBovespa’s press office to confirm the content of the Valor story were not immediately answered.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.