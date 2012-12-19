FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Bradesco proposes $1 bln in interest on capital payout-filing
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 19, 2012 / 11:29 AM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Bradesco proposes $1 bln in interest on capital payout-filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The board of Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil’s No. 2 second-largest private sector bank, proposed on Wednesday paying shareholders 2.05 billion reais ($1 billion) in interest on capital, which is a form of dividend distribution, according to a securities filing. Interest on capital payments are for tax purposes deductible in Brazil.

The pay-out would be 0.51255 real per common share and 0.56381 real per preferred share, based on Dec. 21 prices, the filing said. If approved by shareholders, t h e disbursement would occur on March 7.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.