STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Gol says Nov passenger volume drops 9.3 pct
December 21, 2012 / 9:50 PM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas said its passenger volume dropped by 9.3 percent in November but fare prices per kilometer yield rose 8.5 percent compared with the same month last year, the company said in a statement.

Gol, Latin America’s largest low-cost airline, said the number of seats on domestic flights shrank 16.9 percent in November from a year ago, due mainly to the closure of Webjet after it was bought by Gol.

Seat occupancy on Gol’s planes, however, rose to 69.8 percent, a 5.4 percent increase from November of 2011.

Gol has reported a net loss in five of the past six quarters, including a 517 million reais ($249.14 million) loss in the third quarter of 2011.

