STXNEWS LATAM-Credit Suisse names Pereira as Brazil CEO
May 11, 2012 / 6:05 PM / 5 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Credit Suisse names Pereira as Brazil CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Credit Suisse Group on Friday named José Olympio Pereira as chief executive of its Brazilian unit, overseeing investment banking, private banking and asset management divisions, according to a statement on Friday. He replaces Antonio Quintella, who left his position as CEO of Credit Suisse Americas earlier in the day.

Pereira was previously co-head of investment banking with Marcelo Kayath, who will now head the bank’s head of fixed-income and equities for Latin America, the statement said. Quintella will move to São Paulo from New York to take over the chairmanship of the Brazilian unit’s asset management division.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
