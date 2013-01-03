FXNEWS-Black market Argentine peso knockin' on 7s door

Argentina’s peso slid 1.71 percent on the parallel or black market to 7.01/7.03 per dollar, pushed to a new all-time weak point by confidence-sapping currency control and demand for dollars as Argentines take off for their summer holidays, traders said.

The peso was unchanged in official, interbank trade at 4.9225/4.925. The breach between the two rates has widened to 42.5 percent as average Argentines register their lack of confidence in the local currency.

In the so-called blue-chip swap market, which reflects the implied exchange rate used to buy Argentine shares or bonds that can be sold for dollars overseas, the peso was at 6.98 per greenback.