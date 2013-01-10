FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FINNEWS LATAM-BTG Pactual raises $1 bln from sale of 7-year debt
January 10, 2013

FINNEWS LATAM-BTG Pactual raises $1 bln from sale of 7-year debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BTG Pactual Group, Latin America’s largest independent investment bank, raised $1 billion from the sale of seven-year debt senior unsecured debt late on Wednesday, according to sources with direct knowledge of the transaction.

Another $50 million could be sold early on Thursday to Asian investors, said the sources, who requested anonymity.

The bank agreed to pay investors a yield of 4.125 percent on the bonds, the sources added. The investment banking unit of BTG Pactual handled the transaction alongside those of Bank of America Corp, Banco do Brasil SA, Banco Bradesco SA and Banco Santander SA.

More than 300 investors placed firm bids for the securities, with demand reaching about $6.4 billion, one of the sources added. The bank did not have an immediate comment on the sale.

