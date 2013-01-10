FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FINNEWS LATAM-Paraguay plans to sell bonds via Citigroup, BofA-source
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 10, 2013 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

FINNEWS LATAM-Paraguay plans to sell bonds via Citigroup, BofA-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The government of Paraguay hired the investment banking units of Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Corp to arrange meetings with investors that could lead to a bond offering, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

The potential transaction comes in the same week that Moody’s Investors Service raised Paraguay’s government bond ratings to “Ba3” from “B1” - both below investment-grade - with a “stable” outlook. The credit rating company cited the strength of the country’s finances, a build-up of international reserves and growing infrastructure investments.

Bankers, government officials and investors are scheduled to meet in London to discuss a potential transaction before the end of this week, said the source, who is not allowed to speak about the deal publicly.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.