FINNEWS LATAM-Paraguay to sell $500 mln in 10-year debt at 5 pct-sources
January 16, 2013 / 1:26 PM / 5 years ago

FINNEWS LATAM-Paraguay to sell $500 mln in 10-year debt at 5 pct-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The government of Paraguay, one of South America’s poorest countries, plans to sell up to $500 million of ten-year dollar-denominated bonds as early as Thursday, sources familiar with the transaction told Reuters. The nation’s government is offering to pay around 5 percent interest on the debt to investors, said the sources, who declined to be quoted because the transaction has not been concluded.

The issue is rated “Ba3” and “BB-minus” by credit rating companies Moody’s Investors Service and Standard and Poor‘s, respectively. Both ratings are below investment-grade.

The country hired the investment-banking units of Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc to handle the deal, the sources added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
