FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Laep says it may face negative equity scenario
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 18, 2013 / 11:29 AM / 5 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Laep says it may face negative equity scenario

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Private-equity firm Laep Investment Ltd said in a securities filing on Friday that it could face negative equity if state development bank BNDES writes down its investment in dairy producer Lacteos Brasil SA LBR, according to a securities filing.

LBR is currently struggling with slowing sales and rising costs. According to a newspaper report this week, BNDES is considering writing down part of its investment in LBR, a fact that could affect the finances of Laep. Laep has an indirect stake in LBR through investment holding company Monticiano SA.

“Any reduction in BNDES’ estimates value for its stake could result in an equity write-off at Monticiano that could in turn have impact Laep, whose equity could in fact turn negative,” the filing added. Laep is “urgently” looking for alternatives to remain financially and operationally viable, the filing said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.