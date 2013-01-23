FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil prepares to exit partial stake in reinsurer IRB-gazette
January 23, 2013 / 9:50 AM / 5 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil prepares to exit partial stake in reinsurer IRB-gazette

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Brazilian government signed a decree on Wednesday setting the terms for a reduction in its stake in IRB-Brasil Re, the state-controlled reinsurer. The government plans to auction off to the entity’s employees a package of common and preferred shares of the Rio de Janeiro-based institution worth 2.58 billion reais ($1.25 billion) through Feb. 20, before offering them to private investors.

The plan is another step in the government’s decision to open the reinsurance market to private investors - a move that began in 2004 with the gradual privatization of IRB. Apart from the federal government, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and Banco Bradesco SA are shareholders of IRB-Brasil Re, the gazette added.

Details on the potential offer to investors were not available in the decree.

