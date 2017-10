Credit Suisse Group analysts raised the 12-month target price for shares in Brazilian mall operator Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA by 21 percent to 70 reais in a note to clients, citing successful recent mall openings and a portfolio of high-quality properties. The analysts left their recommendation on the stock unchanged at “outperform.”

Multiplan is poised for strong short-term growth, analyst Guilherme Rocha and his team wrote in the late Tuesday note.