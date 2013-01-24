FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil steel distributors says sales rose 1.5 pct in 2012
#Market News
January 24, 2013 / 4:35 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil steel distributors says sales rose 1.5 pct in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sales of flat steel products at Brazilian warehouses rose 1.5 percent last year to 4.355 million metric tonnes, industry group Sindisider said on Thursday. In December alone, sales plunged 18.8 percent while inventory rose to 3 times sales, the highest level in more than five months, the group added.

According to Sindisider, sales could rise 20 percent in January, while purchases from mills could rise 15 percent as inventory remains above normal levels. For this year, the group forecasts 6 percent growth in sales of flat steel products such as plates, slabs as well as hot- and cold-rolled steel.

