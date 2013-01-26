FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-German salts maker K+S plans to boost Chile output
January 26, 2013 / 7:26 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-German salts maker K+S plans to boost Chile output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German salts producer K+S AG plans to boost annual output at its Chilean operation, Sociedad Punta de Lobos, by a third to eight million tonnes, CEO Norbert Steiner said.

“After having enlarged the capacity of our port (in the north) to eight million tonnes per year, we’re working to also increase the level of production from six million to eight million,” he told Reuters during a summit of European and Latin American business leaders in Chile.

“After supplying salt to Latin and North America we also plan to provide Asian countries with (industrial salt) from Chile,” Steiner said.

Chile and Germany signed a deal at the weekend to work closer on boosting exploration and production of raw materials. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke)

