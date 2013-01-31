FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FINNEWS LATAM-Buy existing Petrobras bonds instead of new issues, Barclays says
January 31, 2013

FINNEWS LATAM-Buy existing Petrobras bonds instead of new issues, Barclays says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

According to Barclays analyst Chris Buck, investors willing to add exposure to debt by Petróleo Brasileiro SA will benefit from buying existing bonds with maturities between 2018 and 2021, rather than simply waiting for a new issue. According to a note, Buck said Barclays’s preferred bonds by Petrobras, as the company is known, include the 5.875 percent notes due in 2018, the 7.875 percent bond due in 2019, the 5.75 percent due in 2020 and the 5.375 percent maturing in 2021.

While the fundamental outlook for the credit “remains challenging, with limited additional production in 2013 and 2014,” Buck does not expect Petrobras to increase leverage materially. “Despite concerns about the fundamental outlook, we view Petrobras as a quasi-sovereign with significant implied government support,” he said, adding that “this limits the potential for spread widening.”

Recent underperformance has probably made price for those bonds a little more attractive now, he said in the note.

