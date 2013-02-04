FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Serasa sees Brazil consumer loan recovery by June
February 4, 2013 / 1:51 PM / 5 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Serasa sees Brazil consumer loan recovery by June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Consumer lending in Brazil is likely to recover in the first half of 2013, credit research company Serasa Experian said in a report on Monday. Serasa’s Consumer Credit Outlook index rose 1.4 percent in December to 100.3 points, reflecting a potential upturn in the market for the first time in about a year.

The index is used as a forward-looking gauge of trends in loan disbursements, because it predicts the factors driving loan growth for the next six months. Declining delinquencies, rising salaries and record-low interest rates are supporting a more favorable credit outlook in coming months, Serasa said.

