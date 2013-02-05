FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Gol to take $70 mln charge on Webjet shutdown-filing
February 5, 2013 / 8:31 AM / 5 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Gol to take $70 mln charge on Webjet shutdown-filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA, Brazil’s No. 2 airline, said late on Monday that it will take a 140 million reais ($70 million) one-off charge for non-recurring expenses in the company’s fourth-quarter results related to the shutdown of its subsidiary Webjet. The airline announced a decision to close Webjet on Nov. 23, which resulted in the dismissal of 850 workers. The decision to fire the staff and close Webjet has resulted in a series of legal lawsuits against Gol.

The company is expected to release earnings on March 25.

