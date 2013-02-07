UPDATE 1-STXNEWS LATAM-EBX says Mariante replaces Lazcano as CFO

Armando Mariante was appointed chief financial officer at Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista’s EBX Group. EBX’s press office said on Wednesday Mariante will replace Otavio Lazcano, who resigned.

Earlier on Wednesday, Brazil’s Veja weekly news magazine reported on its website Lazcano’s departure and Mariante’s appointment at the EBX, a mining, logistics and energy conglomerate. In the past year, five of six presidents of EBX-controlled subsidiaries have been replaced.

Contacted by Reuters, Mariante, who is president of Scotiabank Brasil, declined to confirm if he has been offered the EBX job.