FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's BNDES opens $510 mln World Cup credit line
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 18, 2013 / 9:37 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's BNDES opens $510 mln World Cup credit line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil’s state development bank BNDES approved on Monday to extend up to $1 billion reais ($510 million) in loans to help state and municipal governments finance soccer World Cup events.

Loans will be disbursed through state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil and will help fund preparation for the World Cup soccer tournaments that are to be hosted in 12 cities in 2014, the bank said in a statement. The bank will charge interest of 2 percentage points above the so-called benchmark TJLP rate and maturities for the loans could be of up to 10 years.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.