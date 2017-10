Brazilian dairy company Laep Investments Ltd said on Tuesday its board had approved a takeover by Prosperity Overseas entitling Laep shareholders to 0.517 reais ($0.255) per share or Brazilian depositary receipt.

Laep’s BDRs closed at 0.41 reais in Sao Paulo on Monday.

Prosperity Overseas is a Bermuda-based company controlled by Companhia Fabril e Comercial de Angola.