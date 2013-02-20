FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-BM&FBovespa to announce new pricing policy on March 5-CEO
February 20, 2013 / 12:41 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-BM&FBovespa to announce new pricing policy on March 5-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BM&FBovespa SA will announce on March 5 the company’s new pricing policy for trading in the cash equities market, Chief Executive Edemir Pinto said on Wednesday. Pinto told analysts at an event to discuss fourth-quarter earnings that the aim of the new policy is to “divide the gains in scale with all market participants.”

BM&FBovespa, Brazil’s sole financial bourse, is facing competition risk in the market. Direct Edge Holdings LLC, the fourth-largest U.S. stock exchange operator, is seeking a license to operate a Brazilian bourse.

Under current rules, BM&FBovespa enjoys a near monopoly on all trading, clearing and settlement services for most locally-traded shares. While depositary receipts in New York or other global financial hubs provide a possible alternative to trading on BM&FBovespa, many investors cannot trade them due to legal or tax restrictions.

