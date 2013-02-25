STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's CTEEP net profit down 7.8 pct in 2012

Brazilian power company CTEEP Companhia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica Paulista reported net profit of 843.5 million reais for 2012, a 7.8 percent drop over 2011, the company, which is controlled by Colombia’s ISA group, said on Monday.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of cash generation known as EBITDA, totaled 1.47 billion reais last year, a 1.2 percent drop over the previous year, the company said.

CTEEP, the largest private electricity transmission company operating on Brazil’s national power grid, projects total investment of 957.4 million reais in 2013.