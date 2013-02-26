FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-BTG Pactual cuts Petrobras stock to neutral
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2013 / 12:10 AM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-BTG Pactual cuts Petrobras stock to neutral

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BTG Pactual investment bank cut their recommendation for Petrobras stock to neutral due to the limited impact of the recent increase in Brazilian fuel prices.

Petrobras last month raised gasoline prices at its refineries by 6.6 percent and diesel by 5.4 percent.

BTG Pactual analyst Gustavo Gattass said in a note to clients that the increases were not enough to cover the state-led oil giant’s losses from selling subsidized fuel.

“While it was good to see some action on the fuel price front, we fear the small magnitude of the increase is a signal that Petrobras’ board does not share our sense of urgency with regards to the deterioration of the company’s balance sheet.”

“We are not downgrading Petrobras to Sell on the hope that more small increases could come in coming months. Our target is cut to $20/ADR,” Gattass said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.