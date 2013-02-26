FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Sustainability of Brazil steel price hikes under question-BofA
#Market News
February 26, 2013 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Sustainability of Brazil steel price hikes under question-BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Potential price hikes for flat steel products and higher import tariffs could create a positive momentum for Brazilian steelmakers, but such developments are generally priced in, analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch led by Thiago Lofiego said on Tuesday. “Although this is a clear positive for flat steel players in Brazil, we question the sustainability and think such hikes might not be fully implemented,” Lofiego said in a client note.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts remain cautious on the outlook for the industry in Brazil.

