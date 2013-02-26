FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-AES Brasil generation unit Q4 net drops 30.9 pct
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2013 / 10:56 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-AES Brasil generation unit Q4 net drops 30.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Power utility AES Tietê reported net profit of 181.5 million reais in the fourth quarter of 2012, a 30.9 percent drop compared to the same quarter of 2011, the company said on Tuesday.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of cash generation known as EBITDA, also dropped 30.2 percent, to 292.1 million reais.

The company said the decline was due to a combination of a readjusted price in its supply contract with AES Eletropaulo , the lower volume of electricity sold and an increase in operational costs.

AES Tietê, which is the generation unit of AES Brasil, the Brazilian unit of U.S. energy giant AES Corp, said it plans to invest 213.2 million reais this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.