FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Solid outlook for Brazil companies-Morgan Stanley survey
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2013 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Solid outlook for Brazil companies-Morgan Stanley survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

According to Morgan Stanley & Co strategists led by Guilherme Paiva, the outlook for Brazilian companies appears to be solid. The firm launched the Brazil Corporate Outlook Index on Wednesday, a barometer based on a quarterly poll of publicly traded companies and the bank’s equity research analysts.

The positive view in the MSBCOI, as the index is known, is backed by positive sentiment towards business expectations, advanced bookings and investment plans, all above the index’s neutral 50 percent threshold. Meanwhile, current hiring conditions seem to be cooling down. The index had a reading of 55 percent in the first quarter. Roughly one-third of respondents said business conditions improved during the quarter, close to 25 percent of them said conditions worsened and about 44 percent did not see material changes.

The vast majority of companies expect margins to either improve or remain stable, despite inflationary pressures that have appeared year-to-date, the bank said in a report.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.